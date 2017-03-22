Mr & Jr Mr Pakistan championship on Mar 24

FAISALABAD, Mar 22 (APP): The 65th Mr & Jr Mr Pakistan and National Senior & Junior body building championship will be held at Iqbal auditorium of Agriculture University on March 24.

According to sources said here Wednesday, event to be organised under the auspices of Pakistan Olympic Association in collaboration with Pakistan Sports Board, adding that weight lifters from all over the country will participate in the event.

President Pakistan Olympic Association Let Gen (R) Syed Arif Hassan and Vice-president Olympic Council of Asia will be the chief guest on the occasion, sources added.