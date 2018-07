ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Mutahida Qaumi Movement’s (MQM) candidate Salahuddin has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-227 Hyderabad-3 by securing 52,053 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, PTI candidate Muhammad Hakim stood second by getting 41,513 votes. The third position was grabbed by Abul Khair Muhammad Zubair of JUI-N with 20,509 votes.

The voters’ turnout was recorded at 39.89%.