ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Pakistan candidate Ghulam Jilani has won election from Sindh Assembly constituency PS-96 Korangl Karachi-V by securing 19,883 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Tehreek-i-Labaik’s Muhammad Abu Bakar stood second by getting 18,962 votes. The third position was grabbed by candidate of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf with 12,086 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 38.24%.