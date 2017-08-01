MQM votes for Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in election for PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (APP): Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Tuesday voted for Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, who was elected as Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Shahid Khaqan was a candidate of Pakistan Muslim League –

Nawaz and elected as prime minister with a heavy majority during session of National Assembly.

Shahid along with other leaders of PML-N visited the

residence of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) parliamentary leader

Farooq Sattar before his election to seek MQM’s support for his

election as Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Talking to mediamen after the meeting, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the

projects announced by Nawaz Sharif would be completed.

He said the law and order had improved in Karachi,

adding, “after taking oath I will visit Karachi.”

He said the package announced by Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for

Karachi would be completed. He said the problems of Sindh would be

resolved.

“If Karachi will be in difficulty then Pakistan will be in

difficulty.”

Shahid said the Cabinet would be formed Wednesday, adding

continuity of democracy would continue.

He thanked the leaders of MQM for supporting him.