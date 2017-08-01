ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (APP): Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Tuesday voted for Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, who was elected as Prime Minister of Pakistan.
Shahid Khaqan was a candidate of Pakistan Muslim League –
Nawaz and elected as prime minister with a heavy majority during session of National Assembly.
Shahid along with other leaders of PML-N visited the
residence of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) parliamentary leader
Farooq Sattar before his election to seek MQM’s support for his
election as Prime Minister of Pakistan.
Talking to mediamen after the meeting, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the
projects announced by Nawaz Sharif would be completed.
He said the law and order had improved in Karachi,
adding, “after taking oath I will visit Karachi.”
He said the package announced by Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for
Karachi would be completed. He said the problems of Sindh would be
resolved.
“If Karachi will be in difficulty then Pakistan will be in
difficulty.”
Shahid said the Cabinet would be formed Wednesday, adding
continuity of democracy would continue.
He thanked the leaders of MQM for supporting him.
MQM votes for Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in election for PM
