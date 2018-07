ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan’s (MQM-P) candidate Nasir Hussain Qureshi has won election from Sindh Assembly constituency PS-67 Hyderabad -VI by securing 22,329 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s candidate Umeed Ali Junejo stood second by getting 13,486 votes. The third position was grabbed by PPPP’s candidate Muhammad Saghir with 11,972 votes.

The voters’ turnout was recorded at 40.06%.