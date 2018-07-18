MQM (P) to retain its status in GE 2018: Sabzwari claims

HYDERABAD, Jul 18 (APP):The member Rabita Committee Muttahida Quomi Movement (P) and Ex-Sindh Minister Faisal Sabzwari has claimed that the party would retain its status in the general elections and despite pre-poll rigging, the people of urban localities of Sindh would elect the party candidates with thumping majority.

He made such claim while talking to media persons after inauguration of the election office of PS candidate Nadeem Siddiqui here at Latifabad Unit-8 Wednesday night where a PSP leader from Hyderabad Nadeem Umer also announced rejoining MQM on the occasion while independent candidate Adnan Khanzada announced its retirement from the candidatureship in favour of Nadeem Siddiqui.

Faisal Sabzwari alleged that pre-poll rigging against MQM (P) started with showing minimum population in Karachi and de-limitation of the national and provincial assembly constituencies. Now the MQM (P) candidates were not being allowed to hold public and corner meetings, to display party symbol and flag with arrests of the party workers, he claimed.

Despite these tactics, he said that, moral of party leadership and the contesting “Haqparast” candidates remained high as they were fully aware that the people of urban localities of the province anxiously waiting the polling day to express their choice by impressing stamps on kite, the election symbol of MQM (P).

He alleged that caretaker Sindh government was acting as the team of Pakistan Peoples Party and restricting the MQM (P) to carry out its election campaign unlike other other political parties. “Threats are being issued to party workers not to support or vote the MQM (P) candidates”, he said claiming that these forces would witness the party retaining its status.

Responding to a question about the statement of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Faisal Sabzwari said that MQM (P) wanted such a government which could serve the masses without any discrimination, creed and caste and also provide due share to local government institutions.

He informed that MQM (P) would hold a big public meeting at Pacca Qilla Ground on July 20, 2018 which would be addressed by senior party leaders.