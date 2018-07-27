MQM (P) Sabir Hussain wins NA-226 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM) candidate Sabir Hussain has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-226 Hyderabad -II by securing 46,646 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf candidate Jamshed Ali Shaikh stood second by getting 38,672 votes.

The third position was grabbed by Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarian candidate Ali Muhammad Sahito by getting 28,671 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 39.59%.