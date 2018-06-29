MQM-P changes candidate for NA 226

HYDERABAD, Jun 29 (APP):Owing to protest of the party supporters, Muttahida Qaumi Movement- Pakistan (MQM-P) has withdrawn ticket from its candidate for NA 226 Hyderabad Aamir Shafiq Sherwani.

The MQM-P’s spokesman informed here on Friday that the ticket had been given to former MPA Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani to contest from City taluka based constituency. Salahuddin, a former MNA; Muhammad Younus Gaddi, Nadeem Siddiqui, Rashid Khilji and Nasir Hussain Qureshi have been given the tickets to contest from NA 227, PS 64, PS 65, PS 66 and PS 67 constituencies, respectively.