ISLAMABAD, Jan 16 (APP):Members of the National Assembly belonging to Muttehidda Qaumi Movement (MQM) called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here at the PM Office on Wednesday.

Besides the Minister for Information Technology Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Minister for Law and Justice Dr Farogh Naseem and MNA Syed Ameen-ul-Haq, the meeting was also attended by Minister for Finance Asad Umar, Special Assistant to PM Naeem-ul-Haq and MNA Malik Muhmmad Amir Dogar.