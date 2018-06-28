MQM announces candidates to contest elections on national, provincial assembly seats

HYDERABAD, Jun 28 (APP):Muttahida Quomi Movement Pakistan has announced the names of its candidates who will contest elections on two out of three national and six provincial assembly seats of Hyderabad district.

According to announcement here on Thursday, Aamir Shafiq will contest election from NA-226 and Salahuddin from NA-227. Candidates Riaz Panhwar will contest election from PS-62, Atif Ali from PS-63, Muhammad Younus from PS-64, Nadeem Siddiqui from PS-65, Rashid Khilji from PS-66 and Nsir Hussain from PS-67.