MPA Saiful Malook Khokhar, son call on Nawaz Sharif

LAHORE, Dec 23 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) from PA-160 (Lahore-XXIV) Saiful Malook Khokhar, along with his son Faisal Saif Khokhar, called on former

prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif at his Raiwind residence,

here on Saturday.

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif was also present during the

meeting.

Talking to the MPA, Nawaz Sharif said that popularity of the PML-N had increased over the past four-and-a-half years and the PML-N would show good results in the 2018 general elections. He

said that his party was as popular today as it was in 2013 general elections and the voters would repose confidence in it.

Nawaz Sharif said the PML-N would not compromise on the sanctity of vote, adding that their political rivals would face the worst defeats in the next general elections.

The PML-N president said he was satisfied with nomination of Shehbaz Shairf as the next prime minister, adding that both of them shared the same political vision.