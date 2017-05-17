Movie “Salute” screened at RAC

RAWALPINDI, May 17 (APP)” Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) in collaboration with Directorate of Public Relations Rawalpindi has arranged screening of Super Hit Movie “Salute” in connection with National Action Plan.

The film was screened to pay homage to Aitzaz Hassan who rendered his life while foiling a suicide attempt at his school in Hangu.

A large number of students from different schools of the city, parliamentarians Zaib un Nisa Awan and Tehseen Fawad, RAC Resident Director Waqar Ahmed, former RAC Director Naheed Maznoor and others were present at the RAC auditorium to watch the movie.

The film revolves around the life of a young student aged 15 Aitzaz Hassan and the sacrifices of the Pakistan Army in the fight against terrorism.

The movie also exposes the evil designs and operational methods of the terrorists.

The audience presented a standing ovation to the martyred Aitzaz Hassan and they raised slogan “Long Live Pakistan” and “Long Live Pak Army.”

Addressing the gathering at the end of the movie, the speakers said Aitzaz Hassan represented true face of Pakistan who sacrificed his life while foiling the suicide bid and saved lives of hundreds of innocent students of his school.

They said, sacrifices of the nation have resulted in the establishment of peace in the country and the whole nation stands united to frustrate evil designs of its enemies.