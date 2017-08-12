Movement for parliament’s sanctity to succeed: Rana Sanaullah

LAHORE, Aug 12 (APP): Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah

Khan Saturday said the movement for restoration of sanctity

of vote and parliament led by fromer prime minister Muhammad

Nawaz Sharif would succeed.

Talking to newsmen here, he said the former prime minister

would received a very warm welcome in Lahore.

He said that Nawaz Sharif and his party was struggling

for the right of people. No prime minister in the country had never

completed his tenure and that should now end, he added.

“This movement will not stop here, it will move forward

and Nawaz Sharif will announce the next strategy in this

regard,” he added.