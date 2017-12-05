Mounting casualties in Yemen fighting ‘deeply disturbing’: UN

UNITED NATIONS, Dec 5 (APP):The dramatic upsurge in fighting in Yemen in recent weeks — including reports of some 100 people killed and hundreds wounded — is “deeply disturbing,” a U.N. spokesman said, while calling for the protection of civilians.

“It is paramount that civilians are protected, that the wounded are afforded safe access to medical care, and that all sides facilitate life-saving humanitarian access,” Stephane Dujarric, the Spokesman for the Secretary-General, told reporters at the regular press briefing at the UN Headquarters, in New York.