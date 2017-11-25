Mountain festival starts with youth rock climbing activity

ISLAMABAD, Nov 25 (APP):The 7th Pakistan Mountain Festival was started with a youth rock climbing activity here at the Daman e Koh on Saturday.

The festival aimed at engaging different stakeholders for integrated efforts to protect and promote mountains and the mountain communities, a press release said.

The Margallah Hills Trail 5 clean-up will be done on Sunday, November 26, while five documentaries and films reflecting challenges to the life and natural resources of mountains will be shown on Monday, November 27, at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) in collaboration with the PNCA Film Club.

A live painting competition for the art teachers would be arranged in the Margallah Hills National Park on Tuesday, November 28, while about 250 paintings by the students will be put on display in an exhibition ‘Mountain Marvels’ at the Art Gallery of the Rawalpindi Arts Council on the same day.

The mountain cultural showcase will take place on December 8 and 9, at the Ibex Club, Lake View Park. Over 300 youth delegates from different parts of Pakistan Mountains will be participating in the Pakistan Mountain Youth Parliament on Saturday, December 9.

The festival also provides the mountain communities the market linkages for the promotion of their goods and services, and gives a push to the review process of the national and regional policies and programmes concerning the mountain issues.