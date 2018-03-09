MoU for NADRA services to Somalia signed

ISLAMABAD, Mar 9 (APP):The National Database and Registration Authority Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Somalia to provide services to the country.
Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi witnessed the signing of the MoU that was signed between the two governments.
Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Chairman NADRA and senior officials were also present on the occasion, said a PM Office statement.
