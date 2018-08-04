Motorway Police observe Police Martyrs Day

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (APP):The National Highway and Motorway Police Saturday observed the Police Martyrs Day to pay tributes to the police officials who had sacrificed their lives in their fight for national security and peace.

In this connection, SSP M-II-North Jamil Hashmi visited Kohat and Mianwali to meet with the families of the martyred police officials, on the direction of Inspector General National Highway and Motorway Police Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, said a press release issued here.

During his visit to Kohat, the SSP met with the family of martyred Sub-inspector Patrolling Officer Shah Iran and handed over clothes, bouquet and an amount of Rs 15,000.

Later, he visited the Mianwali and met with the family of martyred Inspector/SPO Sardar Khan and handed over clothes, bouquet and Rs 15,000.

Both the families expressed happiness after meeting with the representative of the IGP and appreciated the initiative of the National Highway and Motorway Police.