Motorway M-1 closed for traffic due to dense fog

ISLAMABAD, Dec 24 (APP):Motorway M-1 from Peshawar to Burhan Interchange has been closed for traffic due to dense fog

on Monday morning (today).

According to details, Pakpattan road, Sahiwal and Arifwala are also in the grip of dense fog and traffic

in the area have been affected, Radio Pakistan reported.

There is dense fog in central Punjab and some parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

A spokesman of National Highway and Motorway Police has advised citizens to avoid unnecessary traveling

due to fog on motorway and G. T. road.