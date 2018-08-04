Motorcycle production up 15.44pc to over 2.650 million units

ISLAMABAD, Aug 04 (APP):The production of motorcycles during the first eleven months of fiscal year (2017-18) increased by 15.44 percent as against the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

As many as 2,650,233 motorcycle were manufactured during July-May (2017-18) against the output of 2,295,846 during July-May (2016-17), showing growth of 15.44 percent, the latest PBS production data revealed.

The production of cars and jeeps witnessed 20.10 percent increase during the period under review as 214,904 jeeps and cars were manufactured during July-May (2017-18) against the production of 178,944 units during July-May (2016-17).

The production of light commercial vehicles (LCVs) witnessed an increase of 18.54 percent in production during the period under review by growing from 22,927 units last year to 27,178 million during 2017-18.

The production of tractors also increased from 50,049 units last year to 67,371 units, showing growth of 34.61 percent while the production of trucks increased by 20.27 percent, from 7,104 units to 8,544 units.

However, the production of buses during the period under review witnessed negative growth of 31.54 percent by going down from the output of 1,043 units to 714 units.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the production of motorcycles increased by 14.57 percent by growing from the output of 231,295 units in May 2017 to 264,984 units in May 2018.

The production of tractors also witnessed upward growth of 19.56 percent by growing from 5,746 units in May 2017 to 6,870 units in May 2018.

The production of jeeps and cars increased by 0.74 percent as the country manufactured 18,227 jeeps and cars during May 2018 against the production of 18,094 units during May 2017, the PBS data revealed.

The production of LCVs witnessed decrease of 12.96 percent in production by going down from the output of 2,368 units in May 2017 to 2,061 units in May 2018.

The output of trucks witnessed negative growth of 7.02 percent by going down from the output of 869 units in May 2017 to 808 units in May 2018 while the output of buses declined by 19.51 percent by declining from 82 units to 66 units.

It is pertinent to mention here that the overall Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) of the country witnessed growth of 6 percent during the first eleven months of the current fiscal year compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The country’s LSMI Quantum Index Numbers (QIM) was recorded at 149.19 points during July-May (2017-18) against 140.75 points during July-May (2016-17), showing growth of 6 per cent.

The highest growth of 3.62 percent was witnessed in the indices monitored by Ministry of Industries, followed by 1.58 percent growth in the products monitored by Provincial Bureaus of Statistics (PBOS) and 0.80 growth in the indices of Oil Companies Advisory Committee (OCAC).

On year-to-year basis, the industrial growth increased by 2.76 percent during May 2018 as compared to same month of last year, however, on month-to-month basis, the industrial growth decreased by 11.63 percent in May 2018 when compared to growth of April 2018, the PBS data revealed.