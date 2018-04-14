Motorcycle production grows 14.15 pc in 8 months

ISLAMABAD, Apr 14 (APP):The motorcycle production increased by 14.15 percent during the first eight years of the current fiscal year as against the same period of last year.

As any as 1,865,434 motorcycles were manufactured during July-February (2017-18), against the production of 1,634,210 motorcycles produced during July-February (2016-17), showing growth of 14.15 percent, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

On year-on-year basis, the motorcycle production increased by 4.10 percent in February 2018 compared to the same month of last year, the data revealed.

The production of motorcycles during February 2018 was recorded at 218,935 units against the production of 210,317 units during February 2017.

It is pertinent to mention here that the overall Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) of the country witnessed an impressive growth of 6.24 percent during the first eight months of the current fiscal year compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The country’s LSMI Quantum Index Numbers (QIM) was recorded at 145.28 points during July-February (2017-18) against 136.75 points during July-February (2016-17), showing growth of over 6.24 per cent, according to the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The highest growth of 4.08 percent was witnessed in the indices monitored by Ministry of Industries, followed by 1.54 percent growth in the products monitored by Provincial Bureaus of Statistics (PBOS) and 0.62 growth in the indices of Oil Companies Advisory Committee (OCAC).

On year-to-year basis, the industrial growth increased by 5.52 percent during February 2017 as compared to same month of last year, however, on month-to-month basis, the industrial growth decreased by 1.51 percent in February 2017 when compared to growth of January 2017