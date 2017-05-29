Motions on Jindal, drinking water rejected

ISLAMABAD May 29 (APP): Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani on Monday rejected all the three adjournment motions by the members as none of these was found in order under the Senate rules.

The Chairman listened to the arguments of the movers of these motions as none of the motions by Karim Ahmed Khawaja, Azam Khan Swati, Nauman Wazir and Ateeq Sheikh were found in order.

Senator Karim Ahmed Khawaja had moved to raise the issue of notices to transgender persons by the Police to evict Swat, Nowshera, Mardan and Bannu areas.

Other adjournment motion was moved by Azam Swati, Shibli Faraz, Ateeq Sheikh, Nauman Wazir Khattak and others regarding unofficial meeting of Sajan Jindal with the Prime Minister, without involvement of the Foreign Office.

The third adjournment motion was moved by Tahir Hussain Mashhadi and Azam Swati regarding non-provision of clean drinking water to residents of federal capital.

On the first adjournment motion, the Chairman said, the matter has

already been taken up by National Human Rights Commission and its one meeting has already been held on the subject.

“Therefore, I am asking the Human Rights Committee of the House to look into this matter as I am disallowing the issue to be raised in the house through an adjournment motion,” he added.

On the second adjournment motion, the Chairman said, since the matter of Jindal had already been raised in the House, therefore, it could not be allowed again if it was presented within less than 6 months time.

Similarly, he said the issue of drinking water was also raised recently and was referred to Ministry of CADD from where the report had already been received adding therefore, the rules do not allow this motion in the House.

The movers has pleaded to justify their stances with everybody trying to prove that the issue raised in his or her motion was of an urgent nature and needed to be discussed in the House.

However, the Chairman judged every motion within the purview of the rules and finding not in order, rejected all the three motions.