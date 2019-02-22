‘Mother of the UAE’ orders deployment of field hospital in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, Feb 22 (APP):The wife of the founder of United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan has ordered deployment of a field hospital in Balochistan for the medical treatment of women and children.

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, commonly known as ‘Mother of the UAE’ has directed setting up hospital and mobile clinics in the villages of Balochistan, which will work under a one-year operational plan, Emirates News Agency (WAM) said on Friday.