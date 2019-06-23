PESHAWAR, Jun 23 (APP):The mother of Minister for Information Shaukat Ali Yousafzai laid to rest in Bisham district Shangla on Sunday morning.

Deputy Speaker Khaber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mahmood Jan, Provincial Minister Dr Amjad Ali, Members Provincial Assembly (MPAs) Sardar Khan, Rashad Khan, former MPA Abdul Munam, District Nazim Niaz Ahmad, PTI leaders, civil society members and others attended the funeral prayer.

Shaukat Yousafzai will stay for two days in his village Bityal and will be available on Wednesday

in House No.4-18/19 Race Course Garden Peshawar for Fateha.