Most women voters of NA258 likely to not cast their votes : Nasar

ISLAMABAD, Jul 19 (APP):Most of the women voters of conservative Loralai-cum-Musakhel-cum Ziarat-cum-Duki districts are likely to miss their right to franchise due to various reasons including 310 combined polling stations from out of 393 in the constituency of NA 258.

According to a candidate of the constituency and former minsiter Sardar Yaqub Nasar, the cultural norms do not permit the local women to appear before the men and cast their votes at joint polling stations. Besides, he said hundreds of women of the constituency don’t have Computerized National Identity Cards (CNIC) due to the absence of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) office in the area. Despite of having CNICs, he told, the names of many women voters have not yet been included in the electoral rolls. He said due to scattered population and lack of transport facilities, many women could not be transported to polling stations.

According to ECP, the total population in NA 258 is over 724,839 including 339,842 female voters.

Yaqub Nasar said only 313,893 are registered voters in NA 258, nearly two third of the voters are men while only 135,091 women are registered as voters in the constituency. He stated that the situation had been deliberately created to deprive the women voters from their basic right to cast their votes. He noted that only 83 polling stations have been established for women which are situated far away from their homes. He told that only the Election Commission will be responsible in case of low turnout.