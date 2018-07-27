Most people of Pakistan want to see Imran Khan as PM: Gallup

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Most people of Pakistan want to see Imran Khan as the prime minister, Gallup Exit Poll on the Election Day reported on Friday.

The Gallup Pakistan Exit Poll (Election Day Survey) had asked a nationally representative sample of voters on the Election Day: “If you have to choose one of these six candidates as the next Prime Minister, who would you choose?”.

According to the survey, 42% responded they would select Imran Khan as the next Prime Minister, followed by 28% who said Shehbaz Sharif and 14% who said Bilalwal Bhutto Zardari.

Two per cent respondents each wanted to see Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Asif Ali Zardari as Pakistan’s next prime minister, whereas, 1% respondents favored Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Three per cent respondents named other individuals and 7% remained uncertain.