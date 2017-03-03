Most foreign-born became radicalized after spending several years in US: Gov’t Report

WASHINGTON, March 3 (APP): Most of the foreign-born American extremists became radicalized after spending several years in the United States, according to a report by the US Department of Homeland Security.

The latest finding was reported by the MSNBC TV in its Thursday night

show ‘The Rachel Maddow Show’ which, the channel said, was verified by DHS to MSNBC.

The country has suffered terrorist attacks perpetrated by foreigners who lived in the United States for several years, most notably the San Bernardino incident.

“We assess that most foreign-born, U.S.-based violent extremists likely

radicalized several years after their entry to the United States … limiting the ability of screening and vetting officials to prevent their entry because of National Security concerns,” the channel cited the document obtained by the channel.

The report titled ‘Most foreign-born U.S.-based violent extremists radicalized after entering Homeland; opportunities for tailored CVE programs exist’ is dated March 1, 2017.

The report comes as President Trump is preparing to issue another

executive order on immigration reforms, nearly two months after a similar order that had been challenged by several states and grated stay by a federal court.

The previous executive order by President Trump, which he said was part of the efforts to keep potential terrorists out of the country, barred citizens from seven Muslim countries to enter the United States and also effectively halted the refugee programme that hugely impacted Syrian refugees.

The countries mentioned in the January executive order included citizens of Iraq, Iran, Sudan, Somalia, Libya, Yemen and Syria.

According to MSNBC the report was prepared by the Homeland Security

Office of Intelligence and Analysis in coordination with Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the State Department, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC) and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

Early this week, a news report cited a draft intelligence assessment

from Homeland Security, which said that citizenship of a particular country was an ‘unlikely indicator’ of terrorism threat. That report, which has not been official revealed, has been shot down by the Trump administration, according to the Hill online news magazine.