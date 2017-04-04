Morocco’s newly-appointed envoy calls on Fatemi

ISLAMABAD, Apr 4 (APP): Newly-appointed ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco Mohamed Karmoune paid his maiden courtesy call on Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Foreign Affairs Syed Tariq Fatemi here on Tuesday.

Welcoming the new ambassador to Pakistan, the SAPM underlined the

strong ties that exist between Pakistan and Morocco due to common faith, historical experiences and cultural similarities.

Fatemi appreciated the progress Morocco was making under the

leadership of King Mohammed VI.

The SAPM congratulated the ambassador on Morocco’s readmission to the African Union as a full-fledged member and hoped that a united African continent would see greater progress and prosperity.

The SAPM wished Karmoune a pleasant stay in Pakistan and assured him of Government of Pakistan’s full support in the performance of his responsibilities.