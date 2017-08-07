Morocco to host China-Africa Investment Forum in November

RABAT, Aug 7 (APP/Xinhua): The 2nd edition of the China-Africa

Investment Forum (CAIF) will be held in the Moroccan city of Marrakech on Nov. 27-28, local media reported on Monday.

The forum will bring together more than 400 top level Chinese and

African business leaders, the Moroccan financial daily l’Economiste said.

This event will facilitate business meetings between the main

stakeholders of trade and investment between China and Africa countries in order to foster the creation of sustainable partnerships with high added value, particularly in the industrial sector.

The forum dedicates two days of conferences and debates to the

financial implications for African economies and making the continent a true industrial platform.

Alongside the conferences, practical workshops will provide insights

and keys to understanding Chinese and African economic policies and operational environments.