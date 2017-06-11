More than 49,000 youth benefitted from Prime Minister Youth Training Scheme in 2016-17

ISLAMABAD, Jun 11 (APP): Around 49,505 fresh graduates,

degree/diploma holders, have been granted 12-month paid internship

of Rs 12000 per month based on their matching demand in reputed public and private sector organizations in Phase-I of Prime Minister Youth Training Scheme during the year 2016-17 to combat unemployment from the country.

The initiative had been taken by the incumbent government for

the socio-economic development of youth introducing a broad canvas

of schemes, enabling poor segments of society to get good

opportunities, economic empowerment in order to get productive jobs.

A number of other initiatives had also been introduced during

the said period including Prime Minister’s Youth Business Loan in

which 21,734 loans cases worth Rs 18.039 billion have been

disbursed so far. The recovery rate is 90 percent with 10 percent

Non Performing Loan (NPL) ratio, Economic Survery 2016-17 data

revealed.

The second programme was Prime Minister’s Interest Free Loan

Scheme in which more than 283,321 interest free loans amounting to

Rs. 6.393 billion have been awarded to people in 44 districts across

Pakistan. 62 percent of the loan beneficiaries were female, and the

recovery rate of the scheme was 99 percent.

Under Prime Minister’s Youth Skill Development Program program

73,627 youth both male and female has so far been trained in more

than 100 demand-driven trades across Pakistan. Training classes of

another 25,000 trainees under Phase III (Batch-II) has been

commenced on 02 January 2017.

Minimum 25 percent of the total training slots are reserved

for female trainees. Madaaris students and disabled youth are also

covered under this scheme. Furthermore, another 100,000 youth will

be trained during 2017-18 & 2018-19 under Phase-IV and the

allocation for this phase is Rs.6,196.50 million.

In phase-II of Prime Minister’s Program for Provision of

Laptops to Talented Students 200,000 laptops have been delivered to

HEC recognized universities across Pakistan. The distribution of

laptops to students is in process.

Further the procurement process for additional 200,000 is also

under process for the upcoming phases of the scheme.

Under Prime Minister’s Fee Reimbursement Scheme Rs. 6.8

billion have been released for this scheme since 2012-17 and Higher

Education Commission (HEC) has paid around Rs5.74 billion tuition

fee to 187,544 deserving students of less developed areas across

Pakistan. Due to this valuable intervention, 100 percent enrollment

has been increased in some universities of Balochistan.

Beside these projects government has taken many other measures

to provide the employment opportunities to the youth as government

has increased the development expenditure from Rs. 348 billion in FY

2013 to Rs. 800 billion in FY 2017. These investments will create

numerous jobs in various sectors of the economy and spur other

economic activities, which will create further opportunities for

gainful pursuits by our people.

National Vocational &Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC)

has established a National Skills Information System to consolidate

the demand and supply related information of TVET graduates at local

and international level including analysis of labor market for

informed decision making. It will also develop the linkages between

industries and trained labor force for employability.

Pakistan’s first ever Job Placement Center (JPC) has been

established to facilitate and provide carrier counselling of the job

seekers. It is providing a unique platform for employers to

advertise different career opportunities available in their

organization. This initiative will bridge the gap between employers

and skilled youth.

NAVTTC has organized the Skill Competition at Divisional,

Provincial and National level for its Prime Minister’s Youth Skill

Development Program passed out trainees. The employers and

representative from industry were also invited to motivate the

trainees and ensure the employability of passed outs.

National Training Bureau (NTB) is implementing important

interventions to expand the TVET Sector through active participation

of Skill Development Councils (SDCs), affiliated institutes and

NGOs. It is expanding the base of Trade Testing &

Certification/Informal Training through Public-Private Partnership.

NTB has entered into agreements with foreign companies on

Public Private Partnership (PPP) basis for setting up infrastructure

and arranging training courses in various skills in Islamabad. This

initiative of NTB will be helpful in enhancing the skills.

The females are also being encouraged to acquire different

skills which will be helpful in employability.