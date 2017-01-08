More than 1,82,000 laptops under PM’s Youth Laptop Scheme distributed so far

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (APP): The government has so far distributed

more than 1,82,000 laptops under Prime Minister’s Youth Laptop

Scheme among students enrolled in HEC-recognized public sector

universities and colleges across the country.

The basic aim of the scheme is to promote the use of laptop and

ICT for higher education and research by bridging the digital

divide.

In a phased programme (2013-18), the government has planned to

distribute 1,00,000 laptops and internet dongle devices each year

among MS/MPhil, PhD, Masters, and Bachelors students. Total budget

allocation for the five year programme stands at little more over

Rs. 25 billion.

The first phase has been completed and in second phase around

82,000 laptops have been distributed among the eligible students.

The distribution process is expected to be completed by January this

year as around 2500 laptops are being distributed amongst eligible

students on daily basis, Chairperson Prime Minister’s Youth

Programme, Leila Khan said.

In an exclusive interview with APP, she shared statistics of

laptop scheme and said the process of delivery of laptops to

universities under Phase-III of the programme has also been

initiated and more than 10,000 laptops have been delivered. The

third phase is expected to be completed by June this year, taking

the total distribution of laptops to 0.3 million.

Leila Khan said the deadline for receiving applications

under third phase has been extended up to 9th January 2017 to

facilitate maximum number of eligible students all over the country.

The Chairperson said more than 167,513 applications have been

received so far under the third phase of the scheme. Moreover, she

said the procurement of laptops and dongle devices for fourth phase

has also been initiated to complete the process well in time.

Replying to a question, Leila Khan said there is no

possibility of one student receiving more than one laptop under the

scheme as there exists a Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC)-

based data bank of all laptop recipients.

She said in order to promote Information Technology

(IT) manufacturing industry and contribute significantly in

country’s economy, first time in country’s history, Haier

Pakistan, Vendor of the scheme, has established a state-of-the-art

Laptop Assembly Plant in Lahore.

It merits mention here that the federal government is

running six schemes under Prime Minister’s Youth Programme for

socio-economic development of people, especially the youth. These

schemes include Prime Minister’s Youth Business Loans Scheme, Prime

Minister’s Interest Free Loan Scheme, Prime Minister’s Youth Skill

Development Programme, Prime Minister’s Youth Laptop Scheme, Prime

Minister’s Fee Reimbursement Scheme, and Prime Minister’s Youth

Training Scheme.

Leila Khan said Youth are benefitting substantially from all

above-mentioned six schemes.