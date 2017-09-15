More stadiums to be set up in Balochistan to promote cricket: Senate told

ISLAMABAD, Sept 15 (APP): Minister for Inter Provincial
Coordination Mian Raiz Hussain Pirzada Friday apprised the Senate
that more stadiums would be set up in Balochistan for promotion
of cricket in the province.
Replying to various questions during Question Hour, the minister
said law and order situation has significantly improved in the
province and there was dire need to promote sport activities.
He said the country’s sport system has been set up at region
and district levels adding usually the districts organizations
organized various tournaments.
To another question, the minister said a four member Review
Committee was set up with Naushad Ali (Test Cricketer) as Chairman
to evaluate and assess national cricket team failure in world cup
2003. The committee recommended that the Regions should be formed
along with some additional districts to be tagged in with a
particular region based on the geographical locations, he added.
He said in light of recommendations of the committee, 10
Regions were set up which were Quetta, Karachi, Hyderabad,
Multan, Lahore, Faisalabad, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar
and Sialkot Regions.
He said over the more regions were included which were
Abbottabad, Bahawalpur, Dera Murad Jamali, FATA, Larkana and
Azad Jammu and Kashmir.
The regional cricket associations were responsible to
promote, develop, regulate and maintain general control of
cricket in the respective Regions, he added.
Riaz said hockey players were sent abroad for training in
order to revive past glory.
He said football was also a popular game in the country and
the players were performing well. Various cases related to
football were pending before the courts and efforts were being
made to follow FIFA Rules.