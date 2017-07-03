More rains likely at end of week: Met office

ISLAMABAD, July 3 (APP): Rain is likely to occur during the

week in upper areas of the country in evening and night hours with

chances of better shower spell at the end of the week on Thursday

and Friday.

An official of Met office Rashid Bilal told APP that weather

would remain hot and humid during day time while mercury would drop

in evening.

In next 24 hours rain-thundershowers with gusty winds are

expected at a few places in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala,

Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan divisions, Islamabad, FATA,

Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Whereas hot and humid weather to continue in other parts of

the country.

Seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan. Weak monsoon

currents are penetrating in north eastern parts of the country and

Kashmir.

A shallow westerly wave is still affecting upper parts of the

country and likely to persist over Kashmir and its adjoining areas

during next 48 hours.

In last 24 hours weather remained hot and humid in most parts

of the country. However, rain-thundershowers with gusty winds

occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi,

Gujranwala, Lahore, Zhob divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and

Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall recorded during last 24 hours were KP: Saidu Sharif

24mm, Drosh 08mm, Mirkhani 07mm, Balakot 06mm, Kakul 01mm, Punjab:

Gujranwala 16mm, Sialkot A/P 10mm, Lahore (Punjab Uni 07mm, A/P

02mm, PBO 01), Chakwal 07, Mangla 04, Jhelum, Gujrat, Islamabad

(Bokra) 01mm, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad 08mm, Garhi Dupatta 04mm,

Balochistan: Zhob 02mm, GB: Bagrote 01mm.

Maximum temperatures recorded on Monday were Dadu, Sibbi,

Sukkur 45øC, Turbat, Rohri, Larkana 44øC, Sibbi, Padidan, Nokkundi,

Jaccobabad 43øC.

Main cities Temperatures remained Peshawar 42øC, Multan 40øC,

Faislabad 39øC, Hyderbad, Quetta, Lahore 38øC, Muzaffarabad,

Islamabad 37øC, Chitral 36øC, Karachi 34øC, Skardu, Dir 33øC, Gilgit

32øC and Muree 24øC.