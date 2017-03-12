More Japanese firms keen to invest in Pakistan: Ambassador Takashi

KARACHI, Mar 12 (APP): The economic relations between Japan and

Pakistan have grown over the last couple of years and will further

strengthen in future, as more Japanese companies are interested to

invest in different sectors, said Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan,

Takashi Kurai, on Sunday.

Speaking on the 9th Annual General Meeting of Pakistan Japan

Business Forum (PJBF), he, however, said there is need for more

steps to increase bilateral trade and investment to tap existing

big potential on both sides, according to a statement issued here.

T he Consul General of Japan in Karachi Toshikazu Isomura,

Country Director of Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO)

Osamu Hisaki, Marubeni Corporation’s General Manager for Pakistan

K. Ushimaru, PJBF’s President Sohail P. Ahmed and its Vice

President Kalim Farooqui were also present.

The Japanese Ambassador said that for more involvement of

Japanese companies, better security situation, infrastructure

development and legal and administrative measures were required.

He acknowledged that there is visible improvement on these

accounts.

“I came to Pakistan in last April, since then law and order

has significantly improved. Still more needs to be done,” he was

quoted as saying.

He informed that 80 Japanese companies were operating in

Pakistan-eighteen in Karachi. In Pakistan, Japanese companies

were mainly engaged in auto sector.

In fiscal year 2015-16, Japanese companies invested 74 million

dollars in Pakistan.

He said Japan was providing support to Pakistan in power sector

as well.

The envoy informed that a Japanese firm was setting up a powder

milk plant in Sheikhpura with initial investment of eight million

dollars and would start its production in April 2018.

Panasonic had opened its show-room in Karachi in last October.

Ajinomoto had entered a joint venture with Lakson Group in last

July.

He said that the Japanese automobile companies Suzuki, Honda

and Toyota had introduced new car models to Pakistani market.

In fiscal year 2015, the bilateral trade was around two billion

dollars and, he was optimistic that it would continue to grow.

The Japanese Ambassador said that on the eve of 65th anniversary

of friendly relations between the two countries, Japanese Embassy

and its consulates planned many commemorative events on a larger

scale throughout Pakistan.

He said these cultural events would highlight the long and

strong friendship of Japan and Pakistan, and the leadership of

both the countries would realise to have more political contacts;

which definitely would boost trade and investment.

On his behalf and of the embassy’s staff, the Japanese Ambassador

promised full cooperation and support for the promotion of bilateral

trade and investment.

The Ambassador praised the role of PJBF in promoting two-way

trade and investment.

He recalled that PJBF delegation led by its President Sohail

P. Ahmed visited Japan last year and had meetings with Japanese

companies which motivated them to take interest in Pakistani

products. That, an agreement was signed between small and medium

enterprises (SMEs) of the two countries.