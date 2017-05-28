More High Performance Cricket Centres in pipeline to groom talent

ISLAMABAD, May 28 (APP): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) plans to

establish High Performance Cricket Centres in other regions to

facilitate players along with developing Fitness Centres.

These Centres planned to be established at all grounds and

venues where first class domestic matches are played to help enhance

physical fitness of players.

High Performance Centres have been established at Karachi and

Multan and are operational.

Sources at Inter-Provincial Coordination Division while

listing the steps taken to promote sports and also establishment of

Sports Academies during last three years on Sunday said PCB is

conducting a four-Week extensive Academies Programmes for Under-19

players at all 16 regions on annual basis.

PCB is utilizing available infrastructure and this programme

is effectively helping players to prepare for upcoming domestic

season.

Giving further details, the sources said that Pakistan Sports Board

(PSB) had affiliated 38 National Sports Federations out of which

four Federations i.e. Pakistan Billiards & Snooker Association,

Pakistan Hockey, Squash and Tennis Federations had established

academies for promoting and training of players from

grassroots level.

Pakistan Billiards & Snooker Association (PBSA) has

established a Snooker Academy at Faisalabad during 2013-14 in

collaboration with University of Agriculture-Faisalabad and is

equipped with international standard Billiard/Snooker

Tables/Accessories which are jointly provided by PBSA and PSB.

Islamabad Snooker Academy has also been functioning in

premises of Pakistan Sports Complex.

Moreover, the sources said before financial year 2013-14

Pakistan Hockey Federation had established academies at different

potential centres of the country for training and grooming young/

school going players. The talented boys were inducted in junior

teams. After fiscal years 2013-14, 2014-15 and 2015-16, PHF closed

the project. Pakistan Hockey Federation has proposed establishment

of High Performance Hockey Academies to the concerned Ministry

through a Visionary Strategic Plan till year 2020.

Similarly, Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) established

Pakistan National Squash Academy (PNSA) at Islamabad which was

inaugurated on July 9, 2015 with following salient features:

These are to regain and retain lost glory in game of squash,

promising squash players would be provided international level

training to make them World leaders in game of squash through personality development and confidence building, educate, groom and update trainers on international standards and provide the best international level squash facilities to players under one roof.

A mixed group of junior and senior players have been inducted

in the academy which has been equipped with state of the art

facilities including video cameras, video library of top players

matches and other coaching techniques etc.

The sources said over period of times, it has been observed

that beside game skills, our players severely lack in physical

fitness and mental strength and added to help players improve their

physical fitness and mental strength, a training strategy has been

devised. PSF also helps these players for playing maximum

international tournaments abroad throughout the year on basis of

their current standing and expected performance.

In addition to PNSA in Islamabad, similar squash academies are

being established in other major cities. Being hub of squash in

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), PAF has also established academy at Hashim

Khan Squash Complex Peshawar.

PSF-JK Squash Academy, being run at PSF-Jahangir Khan Squash

Complex, Karachi through Sindh Squash Association Punjab Squash

Association is operating similar academy at Punjab Squash Complex,

Lahore. Hundreds of upcoming players are being trained in these

regional academies.

During last couple of years, PSF has very successfully

organized 4-6 international tournaments ranging from US $ 15,000-

25,000 prize money. While playing at home ground, Pakistan’s players

proved their worth and shown some outstanding performances at major

international events abroad. At present Pakistan holds Gold Medal

at Asian Senior Team Championship, Silver Medal at Asian Junior Team

Championship and recently we have won Gold Medal during World Junior

Team Championship, 2016 at Poland. Israr Ahmad from Lahore has won

Gold Medal in Asian Junior Individual Championship, 2015.

Earlier in May 2014 squash also brought Gold Medal in Asian

Individual Championship after a gap of 14 years.

In Tennis domain, Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) has

established Academies during last three years in Rawalpindi,

Gujrat, Karachi, Burewala and Lahore.

Under Junior Tennis Programme of International Tennis

Federation, Pakistan Tennis Federation provided tennis equipment to

all of above mentioned academies which resulted in 2000 new players

exposed to tennis only in 2016.

Highlighting role of these Academies, the sources said

players acquire proper coaching/training by qualified coaches to

enhance their potential to achieve desired results whilst competing

in international competitions.