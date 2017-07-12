Moody’s affirms Pakistan’s B3 rating, maintains stable outlook

ISLAMABAD, July 12 (APP): The Moody’s Investors Service

(Moody’s) Wednesday affirmed the government of Pakistan’s B3 issuer

and senior unsecured ratings, and maintained a stable outlook.

According to Moody’s credit analysis, Pakistan’s medium-term

growth outlook is strong, supported by the China-Pakistan Economic

Corridor (CPEC) project to address critical infrastructure

constraints, and the continuing effects of macro-stability-enhancing

reforms started under the International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s

Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme in 2013-16.

However, it added that the government’s debt burden was high

and fiscal deficits remain relatively wide, driven by a narrow

revenue base that also restricts development spending.

In addition, foreign exchange reserve adequacy, albeit

stronger than a few years ago, would still be vulnerable to any

significant increase in imports.

Domestic politics and geo-political risk also continue to

represent a significant constraint on the rating.

The decision to maintain the stable outlook on Pakistan’s B3

rating reflects broadly balanced risks related to these two sets of

factors, it added.

Concurrently, Moody’s has affirmed the B3 foreign currency

senior unsecured ratings for The Second Pakistan Int’l Sukuk Co. Ltd

and the Third Pakistan International Sukuk Co Ltd.

Pakistan’s Ba3 local currency bond and deposit ceilings remain

unchanged. The B2 foreign currency bond ceiling and the Caa1 foreign

currency deposit ceiling are also unchanged.

These ceilings act as a cap on the ratings that can be

assigned to the obligations of other entities domiciled in the

country.

It says that the outlook for growth has strengthened as a

result of increased macroeconomic stability due to reforms started

during the three-year IMF EFF program and following the launch of

the CPEC project in 2015.

In the fiscal year ended June 2016 (FY2016), real GDP growth

reached 4.5%, up from 4.1% in both FY2015 and FY2014.

Moody’s expects such growth rates to be maintained or exceeded

in the next few years. By contrast, the median rate of growth for B-

rated sovereigns was just 2.7% in 2016.

From a macroeconomic stability perspective, the IMF program

succeeded in fostering fiscal deficit reduction, more rigorous

inflation management and the rebuilding of foreign exchange

reserves.

While further progress would be challenging, as fiscal metrics

remain weak and reserve adequacy is relatively fragile, our baseline

assumption is that the steps that the authorities have taken in the

last 3-4 years will not be reversed.

Continued government commitment to reform implementation will

help to reinforce fiscal and monetary discipline, preserving recent

macroeconomic stability gains.

Moody’s expects that real GDP growth will rise towards 6% over

the next few years, as the economic benefits of the CPEC gradually

materialize and past policy reforms continue to support economic

potential.

The CPEC will increase Pakistan’s competitiveness and lift

potential GDP growth by relieving supply-side constraints,

particularly in power and transport infrastructure, and by

catalyzing private sector investment.

However, security related issues and a weak track record of

public project implementation suggest the pace of project execution

will be relatively slow.

Therefore, while the CPEC would support Pakistan’s credit

profile, Moody’s expects the economic impact to materialize more

slowly than the government envisions, resulting in real GDP growth

closer to 5.5% over the next two years, compared to government

forecasts for 6.0% growth in FY2018, rising to 7.0% by FY2020.