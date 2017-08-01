Month-long Children Summer Camp concludes at Lok Virsa

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (APP): National Institute of Folk and
Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) on Tuesday organized a concluding
ceremony of a month long Children Summer Camp of Punjabi and Brahvi languages here at Heritage Museum.
Lok Virsa, Ministry of Information, Broadcasting and National
Heritage in collaboration with Brahvi Academy Pakistan and Federal
Directorate of Education organized a month-long Summer camp for
children.
Executive Director Dr. Fouzia Saeed speaking on the occasion
said that the objective of the camp was to provide an orientation to
children (age 6 12 years) about the language, poetry, crafts, music
and festivals of Punjab and Balochistan.
“The camp was organised for creating ownership among children
regarding Pakistan’s languages and cultural heritage,” she said.
She said that it was a month-long activity where the children
were taught about the language (alphabets), culture, arts, crafts,
music, festivals, sports, etc. in different periods and in an
interactive and enjoyable manner.
The programme included 15 day classes, a 2 day interactive
workshop and 3 day educational visits to the reputed museums, i.e.
Heritage Museum, Pakistan Monument Museum and Pakistan Museum of
Natural History.
A colourful concluding ceremony was held at Lok Virsa Heritage
Museum was graced by a large number of people and parents of the
children participated in Summer camp.
A number of colourful folk musical performances and cultural
diversity shows were presented on the occasion.
The parents of children commended the efforts of Lok Virsa,
especially its Executive Director Dr. Fouzia Saeed for infusing new
spirit in the younger generation about unity in diversity and
cultural heritage of Pakistan.
