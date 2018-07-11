Montagne, Haroon discuss French-Pak bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, July 11 (APP):Secretary General of French Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maurice Gourdault-Montagne and Foreign Minister Abdullah Hussain Haroon Wednesday discussed the bilateral relations between the two countries and expressed satisfaction over strengthening of ties in diverse fields.

During a courtesy call paid by the French secretary general on the foreign minister, the two sides expressed satisfaction at the growing bilateral relations in all fields of mutual interest and agreed to further enhance ties in political, trade and economic, defence and security, science and technological, educational and cultural spheres as well in the context of the European Union, a press release said.

Secretary general Maurice Gourdault-Montagne is visiting Pakistan in connection with the 13th round of Bilateral Political Consultations at the Foreign Secretary level.

The foreign minister informed the French secretary general about Pakistan’s achievements in the field of democracy trade, economy, business, law and order and security environment.

Haroon also highlighted efforts aimed at securing peace and stability in the region and neighborhood.

The French secretary general expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s efforts in combating the twin menace of terrorism and extremism, and stressed the need for a coordinated international response in this regard.