“Monkeys responsible for defunct lights along Daman-e-Koh road”: CDA

ISLAMABAD, Sept, 26 (APP): In a sarcastic response to public

complaints, on dysfunctional lights along the Margalla Hills raod,the

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has held monkeys responsible and

said another 2-3 months were required to resolve the issue.

The majority of the road lights along city’s tourists’ heart

Daman-e-Koh, that attracts significant number of tourists daily, are non-functional, posing serious threat to the safety of the visitors and local residents.

A CDA’s official at the services and Maintenance Department requesting

anonymity said, “Monkeys are responsible for non-functioning of the lights.

They break the top structure of the lights where bulbs are intact.

The flexible mode of the lights entice them to play with, thus

they get damaged.”

The official admitted his department has received a number of public

complaints on the issue but paucity of funds was a hurdle to resolve

it once and forever.

He also had a justified excuse for shortage of maintenance staff and

vehicles to address day-to-day complaints.

The chairman CDA, he said, has recently accorded approval to replace

all the defunct lights with new ones, but it would take another two to

three months before the problem is fixed, as it involves lengthy departmental procedures.

Imran Khattak, a motorcyclist at Daman-e-Koh,said that two wheelers were

more prone to accidents as motorists coming from opposite side use high beams, creating more visibility problem due to darkness on the raod.

“I had a narrow escape in an encounter with a drove of pigs that

suddenly appeared from inside the jungle last Sunday night near Tilhar village’s entrance,” Raja Waqar who had come with his family to visit

the scenic site said. “I was lucky enough to control my vehicle,” he added.

He also urged for early restoration of the out of order

lights for public safety.

Qing Ping Qin, a Chinese national, at Monal Restaurant talking

to this scribe said, he was inspired from the beauty of the area and

was a frequent visitor. “Traveling at night with family on a dark road

was a matter of concern which must be taken up seriously,” he remarked.

The Chief Administrator of Monal Restaurant expressing his dismay

over the situation said, their business activities start during

night and almost 500 tourists daily enjoy food at their facility.

“The mishandling of affairs by the authorities concerned could

affect the business of the area’s picnic spots that allure majority

of the tourists under the stars in summer season,” he added.