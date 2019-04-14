ISLAMABAD, Apr 14 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan while citing a quote of French economist Frédéric Bastiat on Sunday said the money launderers behaved with indignation when they were questioned.

The prime minister, in a tweet, shared the saying of the renowned economist, who said, “When plunder becomes a way of life for a group of men in a society, over the course of time they create for themselves a legal system that authorizes it and a moral code that glorifies it.”

“The truth of this saying is reflected clearly in the way money launderers are treated and the way they behave with indignation when questioned,” the prime minister commented.