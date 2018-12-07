Monetary, Fiscal Policies Coordination Board contented with improving macroeconomic indicators

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (APP):Monetary and Fiscal Policies Coordination Board Friday reviewed the current state of Pakistan’s economy and expressed its satisfaction over the improving macroeconomic indicators.
The meeting presided over by Finance Minister Asad Umar reviewed various areas of country’s economy including fiscal policy, external sector, and the recent steps in monetary policy.
