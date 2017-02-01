MOL starts `Gravity Sruvey’ in NWA, produces Rs 380 bln oil, gas from KPK

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (APP): The MOL Pakistan has started ‘Gravity

Survey’ to assess hydrocarbon deposits in Tal block of North Waziristan Agency (NWA) of Federally Administered Tribal Areas.

“Besides it is planning to conduct drilling in the Biland Khel area

under the same block,” official sources told APP.

Answering a question, they said the company had produced around

mmscf natural gas, 30,305,796 stb crude oil, 223,340 mt LPG from its

different operational fields of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) amounting to

around Rs 380 billion during the last 11 years.

The MOL produced 511,087 mmscf (millions of standard cubic

feet) gas, 22,337,261 stb (a barrel volume of a fluid at standard (stock tank conditions) crude/condensate and 161,430 mt (metric ton) Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) from the Karak district of KPK from year 2005 to 2015.

From the Kohat district, it tapped 110,681 mmscf gas, 4,298,705 crude

oil and 34,416 mt LPG, whereas the Hangu district’s production stood at 113,280 mmscf gas, 3,669,830 crude oil and 27,494 mt LPG during the same period.

Replying to another question, they informed that the company sold

around Rs 187.6 bln natural gas, Rs 179.6 crude oil and Rs 12.8 LPG from districts Karak, Kohat and Hangu.