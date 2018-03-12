Moin hopes Quetta Gladiators makes to PSL final

ISLAMABAD, Mar 12 (APP):Quetta Gladiators coach and former Pakistan captain Moin Khan Monday said he hoped his team makes it to the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final to be held in the Karachi.

“I too belong to Karachi and all our players want to play the final in front of their home crowd,” scoreline.asia quoted him as saying.

He said all our players were very excited for the final and were giving their level best in the matches.

“Playing the final in Karachi will be an honor and the people will love to see their players playing in front of them,” he said.

He said PCB must provide tickets to the people beforehand in order to make the final a better one. “Not much crowd was seen in the PSL matches in Dubai therefore PCB must provide tickets to the players families guests as well,” he said.