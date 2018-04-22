Moin Akhtar remembered on his 7th death anniversary today

ISLAMABAD, Apr 22 (APP):A legendary comedian actor Moin Akhtar was remembered on his 7th death anniversary today (Sunday).

He was not only the one of the most beloved host and actor, but a great kind human being too.

Moin Akhtar stepped into the show-business back in sixties and ruling the industry with his spontaneous performance and intelligent interaction with others.

He was born in Karachi and his mother tongue was Urdu but he had command in many other languages including English, Bengali, Sindhi, Memoni, and Gujrati as well.

Moin Akhtar was awarded with Pride of Performance and Sitara-e-Imtiaz by the government of Pakistan.

He was also a writer, singer, film director and a producer. Moin Akhtar died on April 22, 2011 in Karachi of cardiac arrest.