Mohammad Yousuf rates Pakistan as favorites to win ICC World Cup 2019

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (APP):Former batsman Mohammad Yousuf believes that Pakistan is favorites to win the 2019 ICC World Cup. The former stalwart batsman said that Pakistan’s bowling can put them on top in the ODI carnival of next year.

Furthermore, Pakistan had also triumphed in the 2017 edition of the Champions Trophy which took place in England. Meanwhile, Yousuf believes that the spinners are going to play a key role in the England conditions given the hot weather.

Mohammad Yousuf believes that Pakistan has a formidable bowling battery, especially on the flat tracks. Therefore, they can take wickets at regular intervals which don’t let the opposition settle into their groove.

“I think Pakistan are the favorites. I say that because I feel they have the best bowling attack, particularly on flat tracks. When I say best, I mean they have the best-balanced attack. An attack which can take wickets regularly and not let the opposition settle. On the sort of flat tracks that will be available in England at that time, the team with the best bowling attack will succeed. I believe that bowling attack belongs to Pakistan,” Mohammad Yousuf said.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Yousuf also believes that India is also a strong contender for the ICC 2019 World Cup. India were the finalists of the Champions Trophy in 2017 and were the winners in 2013. Furthermore, the Men in Blue are in prolific form in the white ball version, CricTracker reported.

“Three teams are genuine contenders in my opinion.The last two Champions Trophy tournaments have been won by India and Pakistan respectively, and I believe that both of these teams can win the World Cup. I think spinners will play a key role and both India and Pakistan have fantastic spin options.”

The former flamboyant right-hander went on to praise India’s batting unit. However, raised questions regarding their pace bowling battery. Mohammad Yousuf believes that the hosts, England will also have a good chance of lifting their maiden World Cup.

“India has a wonderful array of batting talent, but I think there are some doubts over their bowlers particularly their pace bowlers as was evident in the recent One-Day series against England. Coming to the hosts, I feel that England will have home advantage and they are looking formidable at the moment in One-Day cricket, and they will be a force at the World Cup,” he said.