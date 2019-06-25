LAHORE, Jun 25 (APP):Mohammad Haris and captain Rohail Nazir stroked half-centuries as Pakistan U19 defeated South Africa U19 by four wickets in the second 50-over match to take a 2-0 lead at Pietermaritzburg Oval in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa on Tuesday.

Mohammad returned undefeated on 60, while Rohail continued his rich run of form by scoring 67, as Pakistan U19 achieved the 216-run target for the loss of six wickets inside 40 overs, said the

information made available here by the Pakistan Cricket Board.