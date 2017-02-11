Mohammad Irfan does not face immediate suspension: PCB

KARACHI, Feb 11 (APP): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Saturday said that though bowler Mohammad Irfan was questioned as part of inquiry by the board’s Anti Corruption Unit, he does not face any immediate suspension.

The PCB, in a statement, here, emphasised that its Anti Corruption Unit (ACU) is continuing with inquiries to root out corrupt practices and to safeguard and protect the integrity of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

“As a part of the investigations, Mohammad Irfan was also questioned.

He does not face any immediate suspension,” it added.

It said that the PCB’s ACU also questioned Shazaib Hassan and Zulfiqar Babar, however, they would continue to play the PSL.

PSL Chairman Najam Sethi emphasised that the ACU would remain vigilant and continue to protect the PSL from the menace of corruption.