Modi’s Pakistan centric statements a sad political gimmickry: FO

ISLAMABAD, Apr 19 (APP):Indian Premier Narendra Modi’s statements against Pakistan are a sad political gimmickry and should be a matter of concern for the international community, Foreign Office Thursday said.

During his weekly media interaction here, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal said India can keep repeating such fallacious allegations but they will not become the truth.

“These accusations must not be taken seriously by the international community rather they must take steps to stop Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir”, he added.

Dr Faisal said that widespread protest in India over the brutal torture and murder of the Muslim little girl Asifa in Kathua, IoK is a big failure of Indian government.

Spokesperson said that it is ironic that the country, whose highest officials are on record for statements against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan, chose to indulge in blatant hypocrisy by twisting the facts.

“There is no better example of Indian hypocrisy than the confessions of Commander Kalbhushan Yadhav who was involved in terrorism in Pakistan that had caused bloodshed in the country”, he added.

Dr Muhammad Faisal said that Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif will visit two day Beijing from Monday to attend the meeting of Council of Foreign Ministers of the SCO.

The meeting will discuss regional peace and stability besides ways and means to further promote cooperation at different levels.

Responding to a question about the US decision to restrict movements of Pakistani diplomats, the spokesperson said both the sides are engaged and hoped the matter will be resolved.

He informed that Government of Pakistan is waiting for the investigation reports by Islamabad Police regarding the US diplomat involving in traffic accident in which a Pakistani citizen had lost his life.

Regarding Syrian situation he said that Pakistan has categorically condemned the use of chemical weapons in Syria. “Pakistan is standing behind its Syrian brothers and sisters during these hard times”, he added.

He told that Iranian authorities have returned 66 Pakistani illegal immigrants.

He said Pakistan and Afghanistan are trying to minimize their problems through dialogue process and recent engagements between the two countries on official level has been beneficial for both sides.

Dr Faisal said that Pakistan has no confusion regarding its foreign policy. “Pakistan has always made its own interest the utmost priority and that is the reason we are having dialogue process with different countries”, he added.

He congratulated the nation over the first two days science festival held in Swat on 18-19 April.

“The festival saw the huge attendance of 1500 girls and 5000 boys, from more than 130 government and private schools of Swat district. The students exhibited more than 100 science models, including interactive displays and live experiments, some involving robotics, hydraulics and electrical circuits”, he said.