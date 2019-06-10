BEIJING, June 10 (APP):Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi should take pragmatic actions to recover the bilateral dialogue process, promote better relations with Pakistan and work to establish peace in the region.

“If India wants to show its intent to combat terrorism and promote its rise in the Indian Ocean, Modi should not merely express his gratitude for Khan’s good wishes, but take pragmatic actions to recover the bilateral dialogue process, which has been suspended since January 2016, promote better relations with Pakistan and work to establish peace in the region,” Chinese newspaper Global Times commented in an article published on Monday.