Modi may contest election on performance basis,not by fanning anti-Pakistan sentiments: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Feb 20 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Wednesday that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi should contest upcoming general election on the basis of his performance and by not fanning anti-Pakistan sentiments among the voters.

Talking to media persons after the Parliamentary Party meeting of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf before the start of National Assembly session, he said that that Indian attitude was strongly condemnable.

He said India was habitual of blaming Pakistan without any evidences or

investigations like Pulwama incident.