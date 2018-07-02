Modernization and Innovation inevitable for education: Interim CM Alauddin Marri

QUETTA, Jul 02 (APP):Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Alauddin Marri on Monday said that for profound educational system modernization and innovation are inevitable, without which it is difficult for us to facade present challenges in developing world.

He expressed these views while addressing a one day seminar “Empowering

youth by institutionalizing Life Skills Based Education”, organized by Aahung

NGO here today.

He said no doubt good amount of funds is important for running good educational system but strong commitment is also needed to bring revolutionary changes in the education sector.

The caretaker CM while appreciating the educational and social services of famous singer, social worker and Head of Aahung NGO Shahzad Roy, said that establishment of “Life Skills Based Education” will provide awareness among the children of the province regarding various issues and difficulties at the primary level.

He said that he has visited many countries in relation to his trade business and has also studied their educational system. Tutelage plays vital role in country’s economic uplift but unfortunately in our province children are reading and cramming under same archaic educational system, which is of no use in this modernize era, he added.

He said that in order to join developing countries we need to bring innovation in our teaching method.

He said that with launch of “Life Skills Based Education” Aahung organization has step down with the Government of Balochistan to provide standard and technical skill based education in backward areas of the province.

He said that promotion of standard education is Balochistan government’s top priority, for which large amount of budget has been allocated in the current financial year, which ensures provision of best education for the children.

The CM said that in order to eliminate the educational backwardness from the province, government welcomed all the organizations such as Aahung and all possible steps will be taken to provide standard education across the province.

Head of the Aahung’s organization Shahzad Roy and other educationist were also present on this occasion.